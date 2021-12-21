Watch Billie Eilish perform acoustic version of “Billie Bossa Nova”

Billie Eilish has premiered the video for a new, acoustic version of her Happier Than Ever song, “Billie Bossa Nova.”
Accompanied by her brother/collaborator FINNEAS on guitar and some appropriately nightclub-esque lighting, the unplugged rendition gives the already swanky tune an even smoother, jazzier vibe.
You can watch the acoustic “Billie Bossa Nova” performance streaming now on YouTube.
Eilish released Happier Than Ever, her sophomore effort, this past July. Just like its predecessor, 2019’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, Happier Than Ever is nominated for a slew of Grammys, including Album of the Year.
