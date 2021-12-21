Watch Billie Eilish perform acoustic version of “Billie Bossa Nova”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Billie Eilish has premiered the video for a new, acoustic version of her Happier Than Ever song, “Billie Bossa Nova.”

Accompanied by her brother/collaborator FINNEAS on guitar and some appropriately nightclub-esque lighting, the unplugged rendition gives the already swanky tune an even smoother, jazzier vibe.

You can watch the acoustic “Billie Bossa Nova” performance streaming now on YouTube.

Eilish released ﻿Happier Than Ever﻿, her sophomore effort, this past July. Just like its predecessor, 2019’s ﻿WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?﻿, ﻿Happier Than Ever﻿ is nominated for a slew of Grammys, including Album of the Year.

