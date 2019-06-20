Watch: Beyoncé and Donald Glover sing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" in new 'Lion King' trailer

Credit: Disney

Credit: DisneyBeyoncé and Donald Glover are flexing their vocal abilities in the latest trailer for Disney's new CGI version of The Lion King.

Thursday, an international TV ad for the film surfaced online in which you can hear Bey and Glover, aka Grammy-winning artist Childish Gambino, lend their voices to Elton John's Oscar-winning ballad from the original movie, "Can You feel The Love Tonight." As previously reported, Glover voices Simba in the film, while Beyonce voices his mate, Nala.

Simba's dad Mufasa, portrayed once again by James Earl Jones, narrates the trailer, telling Simba: "Look at the stars...The great kings look down on us from those stars. And so will I."

The film, directed by Iron Man's Jon Favreau, also features the voices of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba's evil uncle Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumba, Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan Michael-Key as Kamari, a hyena.

Disney's The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.

