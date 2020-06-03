Watch Benee sing stripped-down "Supalonely" in an art gallery

Courtesy of MTVRising New Zealand star Benee has been selected as the MTV PUSH artist for June, which means now you can check out a stripped-down version of her breakthrough hit, "Supalonely."

In the video, Benee, wearing a red, hooded belted coat dress and sneakers sings, the song with accompaniment from a single electric guitar, standing in the middle of New Zealand's Auckland Art Gallery.

She also talks about writing the song -- inspired by a breakup -- with her friend, Jenna Andrews, saying, "It was the first time for me writing with a female, which was very different but it worked, and I feel like it was nice to have her at that time because she was just relating to everything that I was saying. I was like -- *gasp* -- 'THANK YOU!' It was cool.”

The 20-year-old singer also talks about what she's been doing while self-isolating at home in New Zealand.

"It’s stressful but I feel like for me I’ve been trying to stay positive and trying to look at the positive things that might come out of this," Benee says of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It’s a good reflecting period, I feel like, for humans. You know, come out of this, maybe we can do things a little bit differently."

MTV will feature more exclusive content with Benee throughout the month.


