Watch Ariana Grande perform “my hair” as part of VEVO Official Live Performance series

Courtesy VEVO

The latest video in Ariana Grande’s VEVO Official Live Performance series has arrived.

This time, Ari is singing “my hair,” from her latest album Positions. She sings the jazzy, sexy R&B tune while seated on a stool wearing a two-piece black outfit and tall boots. She’s surrounded by her band, on the same garden-like set she used for her previous VEVO clips.

At about two minutes in, she unleashes some very Mariah Carey-like whistle tones as she sings, “Come run your hands through my hair/baby, ’cause that’s why it’s there/come run your hands through my hair/don’t you be scared.”

“the biggest possible thank you to my incredible band,” Ariana wrote on Instagram about the performance, and offered a special thanks to Rashawn Ross “for joining us for this one.” Ross plays trumpet for the Dave Matthews Band, and has worked with everyone from Stevie Wonder to The Fugees.

“thank you guys for your brilliance, kindness and for sharing your gifts, ears and time with me,” she adds. “i feel sooooooo blessed to sing with you fellas!”

