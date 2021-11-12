Watch another preview of Oprah’s chat with Adele: “It was just exhausting to keep going”

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

Another preview clip of Oprah Winfrey‘s chat with Adele in Sunday’s CBS special One Night Only has been released, and in this one, Adele speaks about how she struggled to continue to live her life right after her divorce.

In the clip, Oprah asks her about the lyrics of one of the songs Adele will be performing, “Hold On,” in which she sings, “I am my own worst enemy/Right now, I truly hate being me/Every day feels like the road I’m on might just open up and swallow me whole.”

Asked how she felt during that time, Adele replies, “It was just exhausting trying to, like, keep going with it. It’s a process, the process of of a divorce, the process of, you know, being a single parent…not seeing your child every single day wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mom.”

“And the process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day and still running a home, running a business…so many people know what I’m talking about,” Adele adds. “And it just…I felt like not doing it anymore.“

By the way, you might notice in the chat that Adele’s wearing a white suit, and Oprah is dressed in cream. It turns out Oprah was going to wear apricot, but as she explains on OprahDaily.com, she was sent a picture of Adele’s suit in advance and thought, “Whoa, I’m going to look like a parrot next to her.” So she went through her closet and found something “more subdued.”

“It was the right choice for me,” notes Oprah. “In the end, our neutral suits looked perfect together.”

Adele One Night Only airs Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS.

