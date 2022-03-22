Watch Anne Hathaway identify a Kelly Clarkson hit before Kelly Clarkson can

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

How can you tell it’s been a while since Kelly Clarkson has done an actual concert? Perhaps by the fact that she doesn’t recognize the intro to one of her signature hits.

When actress Anne Hathaway visited The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, she and Kelly faced off in a game of “Sing That Name That Tune,” where the trick is to be the one who starts singing the song first, based on hearing the music. In a clip posted to YouTube, as soon as Hathaway hears a drumbeat, she immediately launches into a note-perfect rendition Kelly’s 2004 smash “Since U Been Gone.”

Kelly proceeds to fall to her knees, and cries, “How did you know it from just that? She knew it from ‘boom boom boom boom boom!'”

Hathaway then says, “Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song…everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it!”

“S***!” yells Kelly. “Should I just quit? This is embarrassing!”

The clip ends with Hathaway ahead of Kelly by a score of four-zip, as the host notes, “May I remind you, Kelly Clarkson just missed her own song!”

To which Kelly responds — quoting a song by another American Idol winner — “Jesus take the wheel!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.