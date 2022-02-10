Watch AJR’s video for “Ordinaryish People,” featuring Blue Man Group

ABC

AJR has premiered the video for “Ordinaryish People,” the Blue Man Group-featuring song off the brother trio’s latest album, OK ORCHESTRA.

The clip finds AJR and Blue Man Group sharing a stage for a colorful performance of the tune for what certainly sounds like a rapturous crowd, only to be revealed as recorded applause playing on Jack Met‘s boombox.

“We always remember going to our first Blue Man Group show, and being so confused, in the best way. Not knowing what could possibly come next,” AJR says. “That’s what made them the perfect left turn for the bridge in ‘Ordinaryish People.'”

You can watch the “Ordinaryish People” video streaming now on YouTube.

In related news, Blue Man Group will be joining AJR for select dates on their upcoming U.S. tour: May 20 in Boston; May 21 in New York City; June 3 in Chicago; June 19 in Irvine, California; and June 24 in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.