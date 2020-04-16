Watch 5 Seconds of Summer (virtually) frolic in a field in trippy new "Wildflower" video

Andy DelucaThanks to some green-screen magic, the new 5 Seconds of Summer video features waterfalls, mountains, rainbows and fields of flowers -- and the guys didn't even have to leave home.

The video for "Wildflower" was originally going to be a big-budget affair with a full crew and a huge studio, but those plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Group member Michael Clifford had a green screen in his closet, so a member of their team brought it around to the rest of the members' houses -- disinfecting it between uses -- so they could film their parts on their iPhones.

The director and his team then took the footage and gave the clip an '80s-style, trippy, lo-fi psychedelic feel to match the sound of the song, using special effects created through the use of milk and food dye.

"'Wildflower' was the wildcard of the album: a song that has opened new avenues for this band to explore," says bass player/vocalist Calum Hood, who sings lead on the track. "Most importantly it just feels good to listen to and disconnect for a minute. We really feel this video reflects that too and hope you all enjoy!”

"Wildflower" is from the new 5SOS album C A L M, which debuted at number two when it was released late last month.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.