Want to work out with Katy Perry or Taylor Swift? What’s your budget?

Courtesy Supernatural

While working out, nothing gets you motivated more than a good playlist. There are many options out there featuring your favorite pop stars — and you can either go super high-tech or low-tech, depending on your budget.

If you’re the high-tech kind of athlete, the virtual reality fitness app Supernatural is launching its new Supernatural Artist Series, with workouts set to hits by music superstars. Katy Perry is the kickoff artist for the new series: On June 27, you’ll be able to access a boxing workout featuring hits like “Roar” and “I Kissed a Girl,” and a Flow cardio session set to songs like “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream” and “E.T.”

After Katy, Supernatural will launch additional Artist Series featuring Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, Coldplay and Lady Gaga hits. Supernatural is available on the Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 virtual reality platforms — which cost about $300 to purchase — by subscription for $179.99 per year or $18.99 per month.

If your budget doesn’t allow that, there’s always TikTok. Fitness content creator Allie Bennett has gone viral with her “Taylor Swift Treadmill Strut” workout, which takes exercisers through 10 of Taylor’s songs.

It couldn’t be easier: You start with “The Man” at 3.4 mph and then go through the songs, adding .1 mph every time the song changes. When you get to “Shake It Off” seven songs later you start running, and then — as Men’s Health put it — “you need to cool down” with “Style.”

You can access the playlist at the link in Allie’s bio. If you want more, there are also “Treadmill Struts” set to One Direction, Dua Lipa, ABBA, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga hits. Get your sweat on!

