You Can Make The Newest Coca-Cola Flavor!

If you were given the keys to the soda syrup vault, what flavor combos would you create? Start thinking hard because it could net you $10,000.

Coca-Cola just kicked off their Make Your Mix contest, which challenges soft drinkers to hit up one of their Freestyle machines to whip up a concoction.

After you’ve put the beverage together, snap a pic and post it along with the recipe and hashtag #MakeYourMixContest to Twitter or Instagram.

The contest is valid in all 50 states and runs through the end of June. After voting wraps, the grand prize winner gets 10 large while five runners up earn $100.

Ever mix the sodas at the fountain? Which work best?