Want to know more about Alessia Cara’s new album? Keep your eye on Theodore & Inga

Alessia Cara‘s videos for her two new singles “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter” are connected, but according to Alessia, if you want to find out more about her upcoming third album, you should pay special attention to the “Shapeshifter” clip — especially the names of the characters.

In the clip, Alessia plays five different characters: Theodore, the cheating husband, his wife, Inga; Melba, the private investigator Inga hires; Anita the housekeeper and Timea the gardener.

“I wanted to hide a very major hint about the album in the characters’ names,” she tells ABC Audio. “So the names — specifically, the first names — are very key to figuring out something about the album. So the names are specific, definitely by design.”

“I’m trying to make it fun for my fans because it’s been like three years since I’ve given them a project,” Alessia explains. “So it might as well make them have fun with it.”

As for why she wanted to have the video for “Shapeshifter” being revealed as the dream she has in the “Sweet Dream” video, Alessia says it’s because the songs themselves are so different.

“I didn’t want it to feel like they’re just like two random songs that have nothing to do with each other, because they do,” she explains. “I think once people hear the album, they’ll understand that. But for now, I just felt like connecting them in the visuals would make them make sense together.”

Meanwhile, Alessia says fans seem to like both singles equally.

“Honestly, I think it’s the best case scenario for me, which is that it’s like, tied,” she laughs. “I think because they’re so different, people gravitate towards like their favorite. So there’s definitely a Team Sweet Dream and a Team Shapeshifter….But I think they like both, which is good.”