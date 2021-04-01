Want to invest in the stock market? Just ask Miley Cyrus for help

Cash is nice, but stocks might be better — especially if they’re from companies like Apple. And if you want some for free, just ask Miley Cyrus.

Miley has teamed up with CashApp — a mobile payment service that allows people to transfer money, cryptocurrency and stocks to each other — to give away a million bucks’ worth of stock now through April 13.

“Nothing is more important than investing in yourself,” Miley wrote. “I want to spread ownership to as many people as I can.” She added the hashtag #INVESTINYOU

Billboard reports that all you need to do is share your $Cashtag — your unique user ID on the app — and the name of your favorite company, and you might be randomly selected to receive $50 worth of stock.

Fans have already posted their thanks for their gifts of stock in companies like Airbnb and Apple.

The stunt is part of Miley’s ongoing celebration of the 15th anniversary of her show Hannah Montana.

Nothing is more important than investing in yourself. I want to spread ownership to as many people as I can, so I’m teaming up with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stocks. Share your $Cashtag & favorite company name for your chance to own📈#INVESTINYOU #partner #15YearsofMiley pic.twitter.com/mFvkDeNnFV — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 31, 2021





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.