Want To Have Dinner With Paris Hilton Tonight? You Can Courtesy Of Chili’s!

If you’re tired of not dining out with friends, Chili’s is giving you a chance to get your party on while you get a great deal.

Chili’s is hosting a virtual dinner party on Saturday night. The restaurant is teaming up with Door Dash and DJ Chantel Adams for the event on YouTube. Liam Payne, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton scheduled to join in.

You are encouraged to order dinner from Chili’s on DoorDash for the event. The $13 special includes chips and salsa, and entree and molten chocolate cake.

The virtual dinner party starts at 8:00 pm Eastern.

