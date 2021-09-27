Want to collaborate with Justin Timberlake? You can, starting later this year

L-Justin Timberland, R-Timbaland; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake have come together to make it easy for any aspiring music producer to have JT featured on their track.

Timbaland is working to launch launched Beatclub, described as a “global marketplace for music makers.” Users pay a subscription fee and can then upload and download beats, loops and other sounds from top producers and musicians. Ahead of its public launch later this year, Justin is the latest star to join the club, and plans to contribute a capella files and so-called “stem files” — groups of discrete musical elements — to the platform.

In addition to JT, other members of Beatclub include super-producers Tainy — who worked on Shawn Mendes‘ latest hit, “Summer of Love” — and Mike WiLL Made-IT, who’s created hits for Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

“Justin is without a doubt one of the most inspiring songwriters and artists in the world,” said Timbaland in a statement. “Having him join Beatclub is like welcoming an old friend home. I’m thrilled that music creators are going to have the ability to actually collaborate with Justin and me when we launch later this year.”

Justin and Timbaland, of course, have forged a long creative partnership, dating back to JT’s 2002 solo debut, Justified. They’ve worked together on all of Justin’s subsequent solo albums as well.

