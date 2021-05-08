Want To Be The 👑 Of Miller High Life?

If you’re looking to make some money, Miller high Life has the chance for you to earn $20K to be its Ambassador.

The Wisconsin beer brand is petitioning Milwaukee City Council for its own region “Champagne of Beers” region in Milwaukee.

While all that is being settled, the ambassador will be the face of the region to smile, kiss babies, and have a drink or two with the people.

The sweet payday isn’t the only thing you’ll get. If you’re named ambassador you’ll also get free beer for a year and an all-expenses paid trip to Milwaukee.

If this sounds like something you’d like to do head to the Miller High Life website to learn how to apply. Applications are being taken through May 21.

Why do you think you should be Ambassador?