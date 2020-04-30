Want to be in a Shawn Mendes video? Donate to the All-In Challenge

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAHow'd you like to appear in a new Shawn Mendes video? You can -- if you open your wallet and donate to help those in need right now.

Shawn has accepted the popular All-In Challenge, where celebrities offer fans the chance to win amazing and unique experiences in exchange for donations to charities like Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

The winner and a guest will get to travel to the set of one of Shawn's future videos, and meet Shawn and hang out with him while getting a behind-the-scenes look at music video production. The winner will also be able to make a cameo appearance in the video if they so desire. Travel and accommodations are included in the prize.

As with many of the All-In Challenges, which are being offered by everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellen DeGeneres to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, the more you donate, the more chances you'll have to win, and you can enter with as little as $10.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE to help feed those in need during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/2vSNO0HXHd to donate for a chance to come to the set of my next music video & have a cameo in it. I also challenge @maluma to go ALL IN. Any amount helps x pic.twitter.com/2IWiMhhuiJ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 30, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.