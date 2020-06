I love artist merch. Rarely do I go to a show without coming home with something from the tent/table! Seeing that we aren’t going to show anymore…I have to get my merch fix online! Found some fun stuff on The Weeknd’s page! Sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, socks, ashtrays (?) and masks! Plus 100% of the proceeds go to charity!

And speaking of masks…how many do you have? I think I have 5 now that I rotate.

Get them all here!