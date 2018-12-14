Wanna Go To Shaq’s AWESOME Super Bowl Party?! I’ve Got The Ticket Info!

So even though we don’t know who will BE in the Super Bowl OR who will be the Half Time Show (will Maroon 5 stay? Go?)….we DO know SHAQUILLE O’NEAL is throwing a massive Super Bowl party in Atlanta the Friday before the game!! It’ll include a Ferris wheel, juggling flame-throwers, and performances by Migos, Lil Jon, T-Pain, Diplo, DJ Tiesto, and Cirque Du Soleil.

Shaq says it’s part festival, part carnival, part circus. It’ll be the best Super Bowl party ever seen!!

Tickets went on sale yesterday, at Shaqsfunhouse.com. Tix left will cost you from $300 to $1200.

—————–

Things getting UNCOOL with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt! Us Weekly is saying that Angelina told Pax that Brad never wanted to adopt him! This came out in court proceedings and obviously Brad has denied that. Even if that WAS true….what kind of Mother SAYS THAT!?

I thought they came to an agreement in November! Joint physical and legal custody of the kids.

————–

Taylor Swift fans…Swifty’s…..cancel your plans for the New Year! A TAYLOR SWIFT Reputation concert film is hitting Netflix on New Year’s Eve!!!!

Taylor announced yesterday that she is “gifting the world front row seats to the last show of the U.S. leg” of her “Reputation” tour with a concert film.