Walmart Will Be Stocking More Small Turkey Options For Low-Key Thanksgiving Meals This Year

For many people, Thanksgiving may look different this year.

As COVID-19 cases surge and turkey day traditions get skipped or scaled back, Walmart is dishing out some help.

The superstore is offering more small turkey options, acknowledging customers might be having low-key Thanksgiving meals with fewer people.

A survey from Butterball found the number of people who plan to host larger gatherings for Thanksgiving has dipped to 26 percent this year; normally it’s about 30%.

(Not to worry, if you still need a full-size bird — there will be plenty of those available too)

If your plans will be different, what’s the biggest change you’ve made?