Walmart Launches Drone Delivery Pilot Program

In the future your groceries and essential items may take on a “Jetson” feel.

Walmart is testing out a drone delivery system. Right now it is only being tested in North Carolina.

The test is focusing on household essential items and certain grocery products. Walmart teamed up with Flytrex, a drone delivery company whose drones are controlled via the cloud. It will be awhile before you have a drone delivering your groceries, Walmart said they are learning a lot and working hard to develop the program.

What items do you think won’t be a good idea to travel to you via drone?