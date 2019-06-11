WALK THE MOON to perform at 50th anniversary Apollo 11 moon landing concert

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesOn July 20, 1969, the first person in history walked on the moon. Fifty years later, Texas' Space Center Houston will celebrate that momentous milestone with WALK THE MOON.

The "Shut Up and Dance" artists are performing at a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Dubbed Apollo 11 50th Live, the festivities will take place this July 20.

"We are partying with @NASA to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the first human to walk the moon," WTM says. "Needless to say, we are PRETTY excited about this one."

In addition to the concert, which will also feature a performance from American Idol winner Phillip Phillips, the event will include a synchronized countdown to 9:56 p.m. CT, the exact moment Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon.

For ticket info, visit SpaceCenter.org.

