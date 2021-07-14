WALK THE MOON premieres three new songs off upcoming ‘Heights’ album

Credit: Grant Spanier

As promised, WALK THE MOON has delivered a trio of new songs.

The tracks are titled “Can You Handle My Love??,” “Giants” and “I’m Good,” and all are available now for digital download. Lead single “Can You Handle My Love??” is also accompanied by a video, which you can watch now on YouTube.

“‘Can You Handle My Love??’ is a song about how trying to be perfect is totally ridiculous,” says vocalist Nicholas Petricca. “Whoever hears these songs, I want them to be reminded of what they love about life.”

The new tunes offer the first preview of WALK THE MOON’s upcoming album, Heights, which is set to arrive in the fall. The “Shut Up and Dance” band will launch a headlining tour in support of Heights in September.

WALK THE MOON’s most recent album is 2017’s What If Nothing, which features the single “One Foot.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

