WALK THE MOON guitarist drops off upcoming shows to be with expectant wife

Image Group LA/ABC

Image Group LA/ABCWALK THE MOON guitarist Eli Maiman has dropped off the band's upcoming trio of festival dates this month to be at home with his wife, who is pregnant with their son.

"For those who don’t know, my beautiful wife Alex is 38 weeks pregnant," Maiman writes. "We are in the home stretch, and, really, baby boy could show up at any time."

As such, Maiman will be absent from WTM's shows at Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful, Sonoma, California's Sonoma Harvest and El Dorado, Arkansas' El Dorado Music Fest.

"As much as it bums me out to miss these, it would break my heart to miss the birth of my son, and I simply can't risk it," Maiman says.

Guitarist Lucky West, who's played with bands including The Vines and The Griswolds, will be filling in.

"I love you all," Maiman says. Thank you for your support and understanding."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.