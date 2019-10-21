Walk a mile in Ed Sheeran's shoes with new tour of his hometown

Mark SurridgeEver wanted to walk a mile in Ed Sheeran’s shoes? Well, now his hometown is offering a walking tour of the streets where his journey all began.

According to the BBC, the route around Ipswich – in his home county of Suffolk, U.K. – will include the venues where he played his first gigs as a teen, including The Swan, the Steamboat Tavern, and the Halberd Inn.

The tour will also include stops at Ipswich Museum, home of the Ed Sheer-ham pig sculpture; the University of Suffolk and Town Hall, where Ed was awarded his honorary doctorate; and Christchurch Park, where he played the Ipswich Music Day free festival.

The tour culminates at Christchurch Mansion, which currently features an exhibit of Ed’s pre-fame life curated by his father.

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk walking tour begins Tuesday.

Back in August, Ed ended his Divide tour with four shows at Ipswich’s Chantry Park. Ed grew up in the nearby town of Framlingham.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.