Waking Up Without Coffee?! Check Out These Alternatives!

If you’re trying to kick your pot of coffee a day habit, you’ll be happy to know there are other ways to get energized that don’t require ODing on caffeine.

Exercise is the way to go, says Alistair Hopper of Flex Fitness in Winnipeg, Manitoba, who tells people to start their mornings off with “cardiovascular and resistance training exercises“. Hopper also suggests a balanced diet.

Desiree Nielsen, a Vancouver, British Columbia, based dietitian, recommends drinking more water, plus trying herbal supplements.

Another dietitian, Jessica Tong, instructs clients to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends, because our bodies perform best with a regular schedule.

If you’ve given up coffee, how do you keep energy levels up? I tried once….for one day….didn’t work for me I was back on the java the next day!