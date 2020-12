This is why it is important to read the ingredients on your food packaging.

A baker in Germany has been ordered to stop using sawdust in his cookies.

He has been using sawdust for 20 years.

The German court ruled sawdust is unfit for human consumption.

The baker didn’t try to hide his use of sawdust, it was written on the packaging.

He uses it as a flour replacement.

What is the craziest ingredient you have seen on food packaging?