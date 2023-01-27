Wait! What is this on my bill?

Wellness fees, employee health fees, kitchen appreciation fees. These are all surcharges that are emerging in restaurants across the country. Are they fair? Costs are up for all forms of business from Amazon fuel surcharges to increased swipe fees from credit card companies and especially rising labor costs. But how you charge for those increased costs could make or break how people view your restaurant or any company for that matter. Would you rather pay surcharges and fees for things that may seem bogus, or just pay a couple bucks more for your favorite dish?