Wait…Not Only Are Blake & Gwen Secretly Married….She’s Pregnant Too??

The rumors are out that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly got married at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma and dropped some even bigger news to all in attendance.

The alleged big news in a sec, let me tell you about the wedding.

Sources say Gwen had six bridesmaids and at the reception, there was plenty of barbecues along with four wedding cakes for dessert.

Now, the big news. It’s being said that Gwen dropped the bombshell to everyone in attendance that she was pregnant with a baby girl!

The site Gossip Cop says the story isn’t true because Life & Style has reported a story like this before.

