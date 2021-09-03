Vote for the MTV VMA Group of the Year and Song of the Summer starting tomorrow

Courtesy MTV

Most of the categories have already been announced for the MTV Video Music Awards and voting is underway. But nominees in two additional “social categories” were just announced on Friday, with voting on those starting this weekend and next week.

You can start voting for Group of the Year Saturday, September 4 on MTV’s Instagram Story, in bracket style. The nominees are BLACKPINK, BTS, CNCO, Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic and Twenty One Pilots. Technically, Silk Sonic and Twenty One Pilots are duos, not groups, but MTV seems to be making a distinction between solo artists, and acts with two or more members.

Starting Tuesday, September 7, you can vote for “Song of the Summer” on MTV’s Instagram Story; again, it’ll be bracket-style voting. The nominees are:

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

BTS — “Butter”

Camila Cabello — “Don’t Go Yet”

DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk — “Every Chance I Get”

Doja Cat — “Need To Know”

Dua Lipa — “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Giveon — “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon — “Peaches”

The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber — “Stay”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby”

Lizzo ft. Cardi B — “Rumors”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Thot S**t”

Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side”

Olivia Rodrigo — “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes & Tainy — “Summer Of Love”

The MTV VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat, air live from Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

