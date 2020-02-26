KVJ Volunteer Army: 6th Annual Beach Clean-up

Join a team of community warriors that will make South Florida a better place to live. Your participation in the KVJ Volunteer Army will be easy, effective and will never take more than a few hours of your day!
Join us on our next mission:
What: 6th Annual KVJ Beach Clean-up
Why: It is necessary to keep our beaches clean if we hope to keep our oceans clean! Marine life, dwelling only in the water, are also affected by waste on beaches. When the tides rise, they collect items on the beach and take the items out when the water lowers, including trash.
Who: KVJ Volunteer Army
Where: MacArthur Beach State Park
When: Saturday, March 7, 8-10am
Plus, when you’re done cleaning up the beach, you’ll get to enjoy NatureScaping: An Outdoor Festival!
Sign Up Here!