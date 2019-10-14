'Voice' adviser Normani recalls the great advice Ariana Grande gave her

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCThe second half of tonight's Voice episode marks the start of the Battle Rounds, where other artists join the four main coaches as advisers. Normani is joining Kelly Clarkson's team as an adviser, but she says she recently got some great advice herself....from Ariana Grande.

"She told me to just trust myself," Normani recalls.

"I'm in the process of recording my very first album and I'm kind of a perfectionist...sometimes I feel like that kind of gets in the way. But she was just saying, like, 'You'll definitely know when your project's done. Don't overthink it and just trust yourself....you'll know.'"

Normani also says Ariana told her to "allow" herself "the freedom to be able to try any and everything."

But the "Motivation" singer says she's eager to share her experiences with Kelly's team members, because she got her start on a reality singing competition too: Simon Cowell's The X Factor.

"It's just really beautiful to see how everything really comes full circle because now I'm in the position to give these incredibly talented artists insight on my experience," she explains. "And I know firsthand what they're going through mentally...the emotional ride that the show takes you on."

"I'm really excited for them to just blossom and even for myself, going into the competition and then coming out of it...I feel like I was a totally different person. And it's really cool to just see that growth and that confidence."

In fact, Kelly says one reason she chose Normani is because both of them came from competition shows.

"I thought, that's really cool to do for people on our team," she notes. "To tell them we've literally been in their shoes."

The Voice airs Monday night on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

