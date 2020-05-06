Vogue apologizes after "body-shaming" Jessica Simpson over Met Gala date with John Mayer

James Devaney/WireImage

James Devaney/WireImageBecause this year's Met Gala -- the fashion event of the year -- was canceled, Vogue instead published an oral history of the star-studded bash through the years. But one of those recollections caused Jessica Simpson to take the publication to task for body-shaming -- and earned her an apology.

In Vogue's article, Sally Singer, a former Vogue creative digital director, says, "One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet...and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them."

"And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table," she continued. "He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on."

Jessica reacted to the article by posting on Instagram how much she was dismayed by the article "where I am body shamed by #SallySinger."

She added, "I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much-anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."

E! Online reports that Singer's account may be inaccurate. For one, the year Jessica and John attended the Met Gala, she wore Roberto Cavalli, not Michael Kors.

Regardless, E! says Vogue has since apologized, issuing a statement saying, "We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece. That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it."

