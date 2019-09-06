Violin goddess Lindsey Stirling's over the moon about 'Artemis,' her new concept album

Lindseystomp/BMG

Lindsey Stirling's new album, Artemis -- a concept album based on the Greek goddess of the moon -- is out today, featuring guest appearances by Elle King and Amy Lee of Evanescence.

Lindsey says the album's concept was inspired by the fact that she'd been depressed due to the deaths of both her father and her best friend. When that darkness lifted, she found Artemis to be a perfect metaphor for her journey.

"I had almost accepted that maybe this was the new me, and that life changes you and loss changes you," she tells ABC Radio. "And then a few months before I started writing this album, I felt myself emerge...and I realized, 'Oh my gosh. It's not that I was ever gone...it's just...I was covered up for a time.'"

"That's why this album is called Artemis," Lindsey continues. "Because Artemis is the goddess of the moon. And sometimes it's bright and glorious and it glows and it lights up the sky. And other times you...look up and wonder if it's even there because it's so covered in shadow."

With that idea in mind, Lindsey wrote an album -- and an accompanying comic book -- based on an intricate story that involves the origin of Artemis, and how she eventually helps save a dystopian future version of Earth, where "the sun has gone away."

"The message of this album is that just because you sometimes get covered in shadow doesn't mean you're not there, doesn't mean you're not powerful and strong and and have worth," Lindsey tells ABC Radio.

"It just means that you need to fight and work a little bit harder and you will come back," she notes. "You always will come back."