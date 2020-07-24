VIDEO: Taylor Swift ‘Cardigan’

Taylor dropped a surprise album on us! ‘Folklore’ comes in 8 different delux versions with 16 tracks total. The first single and video is track 2, ‘Cardigan’. She directed it herself and ends the video with this message: “A special thank you to our on set medics, COVID-19 compliance personnel and the crew for operating under the strictest guidelines including wearing PPE, practicing thorough sanitization and respecting social distancing during the video shoot.”

After watching the vid, I’m inspired to wear a vintage tee today. I absolutely love the album and I think you will too!