NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 1: People cheer as the ball drops at midnight in Times Square on January 1, 2015 in New York City. An estimated one million people from around the world are expected to pack Times Square to ring in 2015. (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this year.

Relive every ball drop from the first one in 1973 to 2022.

Happy New Year!