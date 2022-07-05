Cargo Ship SINKS; See Dramatic Rescue

It’s like real life ‘Perfect Storm’…..straight out of a movie.
A Tropical Storm caused an engineering vessel to snap in half.
At least 20 crew members are missing following the incident.
Video footage shows a lucky crew member narrowly escaping death by being airlifted into a rescue helicopter, with the ship ominously being submerged into the sea from behind.
A fourth crew member has been rescued from the sea about 180 miles south of Hong Kong after a typhoon sank a Chinese engineering vessel earlier this week, according to a Chinese state broadcaster. Search and rescue work continues for 26 other missing crew. https://t.co/8uUbx7Uxe1
Staff Writer, Julianna Caban, contributed to the story.