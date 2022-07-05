Cargo Ship SINKS; See Dramatic Rescue

It’s like real life ‘Perfect Storm’…..straight out of a movie.

A Tropical Storm caused an engineering vessel to snap in half.

At least 20 crew members are missing following the incident.

Video footage shows a lucky crew member narrowly escaping death by being airlifted into a rescue helicopter, with the ship ominously being submerged into the sea from behind.

A fourth crew member has been rescued from the sea about 180 miles south of Hong Kong after a typhoon sank a Chinese engineering vessel earlier this week, according to a Chinese state broadcaster. Search and rescue work continues for 26 other missing crew. https://t.co/8uUbx7Uxe1 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 4, 2022

Staff Writer, Julianna Caban, contributed to the story.