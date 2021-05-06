Victoria Beckham says Beyoncé told her “she was inspired by the Spice Girls”

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham knows she inspired countless young girls when she was part of the Spice Girls but, she admits she never expected Beyoncé to be among the crowd of young admirers.

Speaking to the Breaking Beauty podcast on Wednesday, the fashion mogul recalled the shocking moment she learned that the “Lemonade” singer was a big fan of hers.

“I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I’m proud to be who I am,'” said Beckham, aka Posh Spice, who revealed the profound effect the singer’s words had on her.

Continued the British personality, “When someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls? I think that… that’s quite something.”

Beckham reflected on her time as part of the popular girl group and explained why the Spice Girls had such a profound effect on pop culture and female empowerment in the late 90s.

“Accepting who you are and that’s what the Spice Girls was always about,” she said. “It’s okay to be different. Let’s not try and change who we are. Let’s celebrate who we are. Let’s celebrate the fact that we’re all different, which is why inclusivity is so important to us.”

Continued Beckham, “We inspired lots of… young women.”

Because of what her old girl group stood for, she revealed that she doesn’t look at their old photos and “cringe” at the outrageous styles or makeup they wore on stage.

“It makes me smile because… We wore what made us feel good,” said Posh. “And we set trends because there was no fear.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.