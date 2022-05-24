Vera Wang discusses designing Gwen Stefani’s wedding dress: “It was couture and made for her”

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani recently took a trip down memory lane while sharing the sentimental video of her saying “Yes!” to her wedding dress, which was designed by the legendary Vera Wang.

The singer previously revealed she had set out to try on wedding dresses. The Vera Wang gown was “the second dress we tried on and we were like, ‘That’s the one!'”

Wang spoke to ABC Audio about the standout dress — a custom tulle high low gown that featured a plunging neckline and a cutaway back — which personified Gwen’s personality and love of fashion. “It was couture and made for her,” the fashion designer said.

Although the dress wasn’t specifically made for Gwen when Wang first designed it, the two embarked on a “great collaborative effort” to make it unapologetically hers. The 72-year-old designer adds she “wasn’t worried” about making the dress to suit Gwen’s needs because the singer “embraces fashion,” which she said “always makes it easier for the designer.”

“I’m a massive fan [of Gwen’s]. I think it’s hard not to love her. She’s such an honest person,” Wang said of the Grammy winner. “She’s just one of those people that radiates kindness and authenticity and who she is. And she is a fashion girl. She always has been.”

Wang is now looking ahead to wedding season, which is picking up speed after the pandemic forced many brides to postpone their nuptials. That is why she partnered with The Knot for an exclusive collection of wedding stationary, including save the dates and invitations along with free matching wedding websites, that embrace her iconic styles.

Speaking of her contributions to fashion and the wedding industry, Wang said, “That’s something I really love. It keeps me renewed. It keeps me creative, and it’s very organic for me.”

