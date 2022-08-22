“Vegas, I’m coming back!” Usher extends headlining residency

Live Nation

Usher‘s critically acclaimed My Way Las Vegas residency is not yet coming to an end. The singer announced a set of new dates Monday, extending his gig through the summer of 2023.

“Vegas, I’m coming back!” Usher wrote on Instagram alongside the announcement. The 25 newly added shows kick off in March and are scheduled through July, marking two years since the singer launched his first residency in Sin City.

Usher’s time in Vegas began at Caesars Palace in July 2021 and has since relocated to Dolby Live at Park MGM. The show, which took a brief hiatus following Usher’s July 30 performance, will resume this weekend, featuring live renditions of hit songs “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna…”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, August 26, at 10 a.m. PT, with presales starting two days prior. Usher is also providing an early access code on his socials and to fans who text him at (404) 737-1821.

