Vanessa Carlton to star in Broadway's Carole King musical this summer

Nathan Johnson

You know she'd walk a thousand miles…in Carole King's shoes. Vanessa Carlton is set to take over the role of the legendary singer-songwriter in the hit Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Vanessa will join the cast on June 27 for a 10-week run.

“It is a privilege to tell Carole’s story,” Vanessa says in a statement. “She wasn’t just a great pianist and writer, she was on the frontier of women in power positions in the music industry. Her courage and sacrifice, not to mention fierce sense of self, paved the way for artists like myself to have a shot.”

She adds, “Being a pianist, writer and mother myself, I am thrilled to honor her and bring to life the story of a fellow woman balancing it all.”

In honor of the announcement, Vanessa has released a music video of a mashup of her 2002 hit song “A Thousand Miles” and King’s 1971 hit, “Beautiful.”

The clip, which debuted on People.com, shows Vanessa arriving at New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre and taking her place at the piano on stage.

