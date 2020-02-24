Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company

As the world is watching the Kobe Bryant memorial today in the wake of his death, his wife is filing a lawsuit against the helicopter company.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has reportedly filed a wrongful death laws against the company that owns the fateful helicopter that crashed last month, taking the life of her husband and daughter.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims that the company violated flight rules by allowing the copter to take flight in bad weather and poor visibility. It also claims that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was disciplined for flying in low visibility back in 2015.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed when the helicopter crashed on Jan. 26th in Calabasas, CA.

News of the lawsuit appears the same day the Lakers held a public memorial for Bryant at Staples Center.

Do you think the company should be held liable for the crash? Does it make you more wary of traveling by air? I have always been scared of flying as yes, this makes the fear worse. – Nikki