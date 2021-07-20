‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent calls Demi Lovato’s “California Sober” “super offensive”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lala Kent‘s definition of sober is very different from Demi Lovato‘s.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who has been sober since October 2018, appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast and — when asked her opinion on Demi’s song “California Sober” — shared that she’s not a fan.

“You know, I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive,” Lala said of the track, which depicts a lifestyle where hard drugs and alcohol are off the table but marijuana and wine are acceptable.

“There are people out there who have worked their a** off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state,” Lala continued. “When they have a cold, they don’t even take DayQuil or NyQuil. So to say that you’re ‘California sober’ or this type of sober is extremely offensive, I think.”

The 30-year-old reality star added that she doesn’t believe that “California sober” is a real thing. “You’re not sober,” she stated. “If you’re drinking and smoking weed, you’re not sober.”

Demi has been public about their sobriety journey following their near-fatal overdose in 2018. Most recently in their YouTube documentary, Dancing with the Devil, Demi shared that recovery isn’t a “one-size-fits-all solution” and said they work with a recovery manager to determine the best plan for them.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.