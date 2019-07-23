ustin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Usher, DJ Khaled invest millions in hydration brand Liquid I.V.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

What do Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Usher and DJ Khaled all have in common? They've all just invested in a "wellness brand" called Liquid I.V.

The company makes drink mixes that use something called "Cellular Transport Technology," which supposedly allows rapid delivery of hydration and nutrients into the bloodstream. It's sold in more than 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Costco, Amazon, Safeway and Whole Foods.

The musicians, along with James Corden, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Hart and more, have put five million bucks into the company. Many of them got introduced to the opportunity by music mogul Scooter Braun, who in addition to managing Justin and Demi, among other stars, is a major investor in the company.

"The company has positioned itself to make a major economic and philanthropic impact," says Braun in a statement. He was referring to Liquid I.V.'s charitable initiatives: For every purchase, Liquid I.V. donates a serving of its drink mixes to someone in need. It's also going to start building schools in poor nations to educate communities about health and hydration.

Given Braun's involvement, don't expect Taylor Swift to put Liquid I.V. on her backstage rider for her next tour.

Hydration seems to be the cool new field for pop stars to expand into: A few days ago, Shawn Mendes announced a partnership with Flow Alkaline Spring Water.

