Usher to launch Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in July 2021

Courtesy Live Nation

Usher has a Confession to make: He’s heading to Las Vegas.

The Grammy-winning star has announced that he’ll be kicking off a Sin City residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting July 16, 2021. The show will feature songs from throughout Usher’s career, including his hits, more recent songs and even new music.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” Usher says in a statement. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

Tickets for the residency go on sale September 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available Monday, September 7 at 10 a.m. PT through September 9 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Citi cardmembers will also be able to get tickets during that time via CitiEntertainment.com.

Early tickets are also available for members of Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers. Those presales run from September 8 from 10 a.m. PT through September 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $59 and VIP meet & greet packages are also available. Visit Ticketmaster.com/ushervegas for more information.

A dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to Usher’s New Look, Inc. charity foundation, which supports underserved youth via its curriculum of “Access, Awareness and Empowerment.” Since Usher founded New Look in 1999, it’s reached more than 50,000 young people.

Right now, 12 performances are going on sale. They are:

July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan 2022: 1

By Andrea Dresdale

