Usher to kick off new Las Vegas Residency this July at Park MGM

Denise Truscello

Usher will be returning to Las Vegas in a new residency show that launches this July.

After a previous 20-show stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace last year, Usher is now moving to Dolby Live at Park MGM for the new show, kicking off July 15. The residency is described as “immersive” and will incorporate audience interaction, as Usher performs his many hits and new music.

Tickets go on sale February 25 at 10 a.m. PT, with fan pre-sale tickets becoming available tomorrow, Friday, at 12 p.m. PT through February 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Get tickets and information via Ticketmaster.com/ushervegas.

Bruno Mars actually informally announced Usher’s new gig in December, when Usher joined him onstage at Dolby Live. After they performing a few of Usher’s hits together, Bruno told the crowd, “Usher is playing here next year, so get your tickets.”

Here are the dates that are going on sale:

July 2022: 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

August 2022: 26, 27, 31

September 2022: 3, 4, 9, 10

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

