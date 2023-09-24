Usher to headline Super Bowl halftime show: “Honor of a lifetime”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

How does the NFL follow up a Rihanna halftime show? With Usher.

The multi-platinum performer will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show when it airs live on CBS from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation co-produces the halftime show. Jay said in a statement, “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course.”

He continued, “Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

In his career, Usher’s sold more than 80 million records, appeared in movies like Hustlers, served as a coach on The Voice, won eight Grammys and countless other awards. He also has a Las Vegas residency show, and so far this year, he’s released two singles: “GLU and “Good Good.”

