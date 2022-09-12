Usher releasing 25th anniversary edition of breakthrough album ‘My Way’

LaFace Records/Legacy Recordings/SME

It’s hard to believe it’s been a quarter century since Usher released his sophomore 1997 album My Way, which made him a star. Now, he’s marking that milestone with a special 25th anniversary edition of the release.

The special edition features the original album, plus three “reimagined” versions of the album’s three monster hits: “My Way,” “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna.” Instrumental versions of those tracks round out the package. The reimagined versions of those tracks, produced by Ryan James Carr, were the inspiration for Usher’s now-iconic Tiny Desk performance.

The new version will be released on September 16, 25 years to the day of the original album’s release. Since then, the original album has been certified for sales of seven million copies.

The 25th anniversary edition is now available to pre-save, and you can also pre-order it pressed on two “silver cloudy” vinyl LPs; those will be available in early 2023.

Also dropping September 16: a mini-documentary featuring a new interview with Usher talking about the legacy of the album and the reimagined tracks, plus interviews with Jermaine Dupri and Ryan James Carr, and archival footage of Usher back in 1997. That will premiere on Usher’s YouTube channel; a trailer is available now.

