USA Military Overseas Need Donations

While our military is leaving Afghanistan, thousands of servicemen and women will be away from their families for a long time. Some of these Americans don’t get steady reminders like packages from home so “Forgotten Soldiers Outreach” in Lake Worth is trying to collect donations and send them out. Thousands of active duty servicemen and women look forward to this every year but donations are low.

They’re filled with snacks, basic toiletries and letters. You can donate items or money to the Outreach in Lake Worth cause by visiting the website ForgottenSoldiers.org.