I’M EXCITED!!!!! I need my Diagon Alley! My Incredible Hulk! My EVERYTHING!

According to officials, workers would return June 1 to test their reopening plan and after that, a select few will be allowed admittance June 3 and 4.

During the test period, Universal will run tests on capacity, temperature checks, and masks for guests and workers.

In order for the June 5 target date to take effect, the plan must be approved by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

