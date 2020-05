Come on now! Not only is it tooooo soooon for a packed airplane, they said they wouldn’t do it! Are you planning on flying anytime soon? Will you get on a packed plane like this?

I guess @united is relaxing their social distancing policy these days? Every seat full on this 737 pic.twitter.com/rqWeoIUPqL — Ethan Weiss (@ethanjweiss) May 9, 2020